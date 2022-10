Vote For The Better Song That Year!

1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G. vs. “Semi-Charmed Life”, Third Eye Blind

2002: “Lose Yourself”, Eminem vs. “How You Remind Me”, Nickelback

2007: “Party Like a Rockstar”, Shop Boyz vs. “What I’ve Done”, Linkin Park

2012: “Take Care”, Drake vs. “We Are Young”, Fun!

2017: “HUMBLE.”, Kendrick Lamar vs. “The Man”, The Killers

