RANKED: Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides in Every State

Sweet Potato Casserole…is this on point for Florida? My personal fave is the Green Bean Casserole!

Here is the list of most popular state by state. So which state should YOU be eating in this holiday?

Alabama: Dressing

Alaska: Hashbrown casserole

Arizona: Green bean casserole

Arkansas: White gravy

California: Mashed potatoes

Colorado: Mashed potatoes

Connecticut: Mashed potatoes

Delaware: Mac & cheese

Washington, DC: Mac & cheese

Florida: Sweet potato casserole

Georgia: Mac & cheese

Hawaii: Turkey gravy

Idaho: Green bean casserole

Illinois: Mashed potatoes

Indiana : Deviled eggs

Iowa: Corn

Kansas: Cream corn

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Side salad

Maryland: Mac & cheese

Massachusetts: Stuffing

Michigan: Green bean casserole

Minnesota: Mashed potatoes

Mississippi: Baked sweet potatoes

Missouri: Rolls

Montana: Mashed potatoes

Nebraska: Green bean casserole

Nevada: Mashed potatoes

New Hampshire: Cranberry sauce

New Jersey: Stuffing

New Mexico: Green bean casserole

New York: Stuffing

North Carolina: Mac & cheese

North Dakota: Mashed potatoes

Ohio: Green bean casserole

Oklahoma: Rolls

Oregon: Biscuits

Pennsylvania: Stuffing

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Mac & cheese

South Dakota: Crescent rolls

Tennessee: Sweet potato casserole

Texas: Green bean casserole

Utah: Rolls

Vermont: Stuffing

Virginia: Mac & cheese

Washington: Mashed potatoes

West Virginia: Rolls

Wisconsin: Mashed potatoes

Wyoming: Brown gravy