Featured | Tracy St. George

Ramen On Pizza? This Sounds Right Up Jason From The KVJ Shows Alley!

You probably never thought of mashing up pizza with ramen. Pizza Hut Taiwan did.

The pizza is topped with ramen noodles, pork slices, white sesame, fresh chili, and a half-boiled egg in the middle. Everything that would be in a bowl of Tonkotsu ramen. Spring onions and bamboo shoots are served on the side.

This isn’t the first funky pizza created by Pizza Hut Taiwan.

They have also created a bubble tea pizza and a stinky tofu pizza.

What items should never be on a pizza? What is the weirdest topping you ever saw on one?