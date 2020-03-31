Rachel Platten's picture book 'You Belong' is finally here

Disney Channel/Tony Rivetti

Disney Channel/Tony Rivetti"Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten hopes her new picture book, that was released Tuesday, tells kids and their parents everywhere "You Belong."

You Belong is based off Platten's 2018 ultra-emotional song of the same name, which she wrote in celebration after learning she was pregnant with her first child Violet Skye.

The book will include dozens of gorgeous illustrations of mothers with their children while featuring Platten's heartfelt lyrics, which contain verses such as "And I wanna help you be better than me/ There won't be a star in the sky you can't reach/ I'll wipe off your tears, but I'll let them fall first/ And I will be brave when you fall and get hurt."

While Platten is unable to go ahead with the launch she dreamed of due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included book signings and meet and greets, she plans to "spread some love" during her Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, where she'll formally introduce her picture book.

The 38-year-old first announced You Belong in September 2019, writing "I cant put into words how special it is that ‘You Belong’, the song I wrote for my sweet baby Violet, has been turned into a children’s book for all to enjoy!"

Continued Platten, "I hope parents and kiddos alike will feel this same message of inclusion and the warmth of unconditional love through these words."

You Belong is available to purchase at bookstores everywhere.

