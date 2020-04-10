Rachel Platten speaks about the new importance of "Fight Song"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageRachel Platten is just as inspired by people as they are by her 2014 hit "Fight Song."

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter shared a heartfelt message alongside a collage of TikTok users, mostly healthcare workers, dancing to her debut single.

"I am so grateful that this song is still helping people find hope and strength in the scariest times. I’m so grateful to ALL of you who’ve sent me videos of you singing, playing, dancing and using my music for these kinds of moments," she captioned the social media post. "I see them all and they touch me so deeply. This is why I write songs and I’ll never stop being in awe of our ability as humans to find huge bright light in the dark."

Platten also shared a touching video Courtney "Coco" Johnson. The California teen whose neighbors banned together to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy treatment -- with most of them blasting Platten's single from their vehicles as she drove past.

"p.s. sending you huge love coco and all of her amazing neighbors and friends and to all of the healthcare workers around the world being so brave," she added. "Oh goodness my heart is holding so much love for the world right now."

