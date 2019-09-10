Rachel Platten announces children's book based on her song "You Belong"

Feiwel and Friends

Back when Rachel Platten was pregnant with her daughter Violet, she recorded and released a song called "You Belong," in which she sang about her goals as a mom, and told her unborn baby that she'd love her unconditionally. Now, that sentiment has led to the singer's first children's book.

"My loves - i am so excited to tell you that i have a children’s book coming out!!" Rachel wrote on her socials. "I can't put into words how special it is that ‘You Belong’, the song I wrote for my sweet baby Violet, has been turned into a children’s book for all to enjoy!"

"I’m beyond proud of her each and every day for just being her, she will never ever have to earn my love," Rachel continued. "I hope parents and kiddos alike will feel this same message of inclusion and the warmth of unconditional love through these words: You belong you belong."

You Belong will be out March 31, 2020.

Rachel recently wrapped up a tour with Pentatonix and she took Violet along with her. Posting a photo of herself holding the baby in her arms, she wrote on Instagram, "In 3 months this little traveler took 10 flights, traveled via boat, train, car, golf cart, (lol), lived on a bus, switched time zones 9 times, made new friends every day, ate at catering (shout out catering), napped any and everywhere, learned to crawl (backwards), hung backstage, swam in lakes, oceans, pools, and bathtubs and so many more things i can’t think of."

She added, "Basically she’s the coolest."

