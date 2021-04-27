Rachel Platten and Tori Kelly performing at Christina Grimmie tribute concert

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rachel Platten and Tori Kelly are set to participate at an upcoming tribute concert for the late singer Christina Grimmie.

The “Concert for a Cause” virtual show will raise funds to help support families affected by gun violence. This June marks five years since Christina was shot and killed during a fan meet-and-greet at the age of 22.

Tori, who wrote the song “Blink of an Eye” in honor of Christina, will perform during the show and Rachel, who toured with Christina, will also take the stage. Also appearing will be Audra McLaughlin and Jacquie Lee, fellow contestants of Christina’s on season six of The Voice.

“We’re honored to see the amount of support we’ve gotten for this event from so many of the people Christina cherished, respected, and loved, and we’re excited to bring this event to Team Grimmie and fans around the world,” Christina’s brother Marcus said in a statement obtained by Billboard.

“Concert for a Cause” will stream June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on the concert’s official website. The event is free, but any donations made will benefit the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

