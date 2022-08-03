‘Quiet Quitting’ trend takes over TikTok

Never thought that ‘doing the bare minimum’ in the workplace would become a trend…

Quiet Quitting, if you’re not familiar with the term, means that you would complete all of the tasks assigned by your job but not go above and beyond to take any more responsibilities or work longer hours.

In short, it means that you don’t let work define your life, but rather make yourself the top priority.

I’m all for balance with lifestyle and work, but this definitely gave me a fresh perspective.

Should we toss the ‘Hustle-culture’ and ‘girl-bossing’ mindset?