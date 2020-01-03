Questioning Your Parenting Skills? Well At Least You Didn’t Put Your Small Child In A Shark Cage!

Some popular travel bloggers are feeling the heat after what some are calling a dangerous stunt.

The Bucket List Family has a popular YouTube channel. Recently, the parents Garrett and Jessica thought it would be a good idea to put their 5 and 7-year-old children in a shark cage off the coast of Baja, Mexico.

The father Garrett went with the children on the dive but the video has caused commenters to call the parents irresponsible.

One person wrote, “I would never bring my small children into a great white shark cage!” Another person commented, “Only takes a second and something can go horribly wrong with holes in a cage like that.”

Do you think the bloggers got the attention they wanted? Have you ever inadvertently put your child in harm’s way?