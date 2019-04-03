Queen Bey Has New Music AND A Netflix Special In Her Future!

Although Beyonce won’t be on tour like Summers past, she’s giving fans a heads up this time that she plans to take over the Summer.

Sources are saying that Beyonce is working on new music, however not in the form of a full album but on a couple of new tracks that she plans to package with some of her classics.

Beyonce’s not stopping there, she’s working on a Netflix special that will cover her 2018 Coachella performance and she will take to the big screen as the voice of Nala in Disney’s The Lion King live action film.

Beyonce may not be the strongest actor but do you think she will nail Nala in The Lion King?