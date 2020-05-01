Queen + Adam Lambert put a quarantine spin on classic hit "We Are the Champions" for charity

Universal Music Group

No time for losers, Queen + Adam Lambert are the champions...of turning a classic record into a quarantine anthem.

The band, which is a collaboration between the active members of the British band Queen -- guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor -- and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, have recorded a new version of the 1977 timeless hit "We Are the Champions" to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

The idea came about when the trio virtually jammed out to the recognizable throwback on Instagram and Lambert changed the lyrics mid-song to "You are the champions." The performance garnered so much attention that it prompted them to record the new, inspiring track with some additional help from bass player Neil Fairclough.

"It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance," Lambert says. "Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength."

The band adds, "During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions."

Proceeds raised from the record will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation to support frontline workers.

"You Are the Champions" is available for streaming and downloading on all platforms now, while a video for tune has been posted at Queen's official YouTube channel.

