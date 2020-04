On lockdown? What better time to adopt or foster a pet. You have all this extra time to train and bond with a lil fur baby. Not only that, people with pets in their lives are proven to be happier all around. It’s the unconditional love!

Here are links to some local shelters with dogs and cats that need homes:

Peggy Adams Rescue League

Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch

Tri-County Animal Rescue

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida

Dezzys Second Chance

GTS Husky Rescue

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Senior Paws Dog rescue & Sanctuary