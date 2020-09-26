Pumpkin Spice…You’ve Gone Too Far This Time.

Because not even the sacred macaroni and cheese can go unscathed, Kraft has decided to giveaway cups of pumpkin spice mac n’ cheese!

If the sound of mac n’ cheese mixed with cinnamon, allspice, ginger and nutmeg gets your Ugg boots tremblin’ in excitement, you can sign up to get on a waitlist for the stuff at PumpkinSpiceKD.com

If you’re “lucky” enough to be one of the 1,000 to try it out, Kraft will send you a barista-style cup filled with the pumpkin-spiced mac. Don’t wanna wait? Delish recommends a cookin’ up a classic blue box of Kraft and then added some of fall’s spices yourself.

Does 2020 just want to watch the whole world burn? How does the sound of pumpkin spice mac n’ cheese sound to you? What’s the most ridiculous pumpkin spice product you’ve seen?