Dairy Queen is ready for Fall!! Are you? I can’t believe Fall is here already……

2 pumpkin treats are about to hit the menu.

Starting on August 31st, look for a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard to return. If you have never had one, yes, it does include pumpkin pie pieces.

You’ll also get the chance to try the new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. Spice cookies are mixed in and the shake is topped with whipped cream.

Do you fill up on pumpkin products while they are around?