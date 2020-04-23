Publix to Buy and Donate Produce from Farmers Impacted by Shut Down

Publix announced Wednesday that it will buy excess produce and milk from farmers affected by the Coronavirus shutdown and will donate it to Feeding America’s operating food banks.

Farmers have been forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk and tons of produce as schools and restaurants around the country remain closed due to the pandemic. Publix hopes to help farmers losing income while also helping the increasing number of folks facing food insecurity.

The Florida-based grocery chain expects to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and over 43,000 gallons of milk in the initiative’s first week.

If you own a farm, how hard has your business been hit by the pandemic? Do you have a food bank in your area that could use help from an initiative like Publix’s?