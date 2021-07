1. Box fans work better, they give more airflow in general.

2. The fan should face OUT. So instead of pulling air into your home, you want to push it out to create the best circulation. Another window just has to be open somewhere else in your home to let air in.

3. Putting it right up against the window is NOT the best setup. Two to five feet away works best.

4. If it’s it’s breezy out, you might be better off just opening ALL your windows and pointing the fan at yourself.