Proof That The Green Bay Packers Aaron Rogers Is THE COOLEST QB In The League!

I’m an offical Cheesehead! Grew up in Wisconsin and have been to my share of Packer games at Lambeau Field!

Aaron Rodgers had an idea to raise the noise, possibly morale, and definitely the alcohol levels of Green Bay fans. Rodgers suggested slashing beer prices at home games to get the crowd louder while at a press conference.

Dailycaller.com agrees with Rodgers’ idea, calling it good science, the type of thing that makes a man immortal amongst fans and the type of idea that gets statues of a man erected.

Cheaper beer at NFL games; do you think it’s a good idea? What are some things that could go wrong by offering up cheaper booze?