Producers of ‘MJ’ Broadway musical launch nationwide search for “young Michael Jackson”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

If your kid has dreams of starring Broadway and can belt out Jackson 5 numbers like nobody’s business, then listen up.

The producers of MJ, the Broadway musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, are launching a nationwide search for an actor to play “Young Michael Jackson” in the production. Time’s running out to find the actor, though, because performances begin on December 6; the official opening is February 1, 2022.

The producers are looking for someone that looks 10-12 years old, with an “unchanged” singing voice. You can be older or younger than 10 to audition, but you have to be able to sing in Young Michael’s range.

Here’s how to apply:

1. Make a video of the kid singing a Michael Jackson song, such as “Rockin’ Robin,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save” or “I’ll Be There.”

2. In the video, have the kid say their name, age, height, where they’re from and how they heard about the opportunity.

3. Email a link of the video to audition@mjthemusical.com by September 20 to be considered.

MJ features Michael Jackson’s music, and a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.