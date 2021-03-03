KVJ Show

Producer Dennys PSA: Be Conscience About Your Ankle Health!

Most of my friends and coworkers know that I am an avid promoter of Ankle Health. It isn’t commonly discussed and is often neglected, so whenever I get the chance, I like to bring awareness to the subject!

Stretching your ankles is good for your circulation and can prevent future ailments!

Here’s an Ankle Stretching Hack I Use- While getting gas, use the raised curb to stretch your ankles, you’re standing there anyway 🙂

But don’t take my word… How about- Harvard Medical School? Check Out The Article Here!

Thanks for your time and Check Your Ankles!