Priyanka Chopra tells fans to “chill out” after she drops “Jonas” from her Instagram handle

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Don’t worry, fans: There’s no trouble in paradise, as far as Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are concerned.

Some fans got concerned when Priyanka, whose Instagram handle used to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dropped the “Jonas” from the feed’s name. But according to the actress, who appears in the new Matrix film, she was just trying to be consistent with her social media.

Asked why she made the change, Priyanka told ETimes, the entertainment website of The Times of India, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess.”

She added, “I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!”

Nick and Priyanka, who wed in December of 2018, recently celebrated their third anniversary.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.