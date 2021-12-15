Priyanka Chopra shares the secret behind her and Nick Jonas’ three-year marriage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have revealed the secret behind their successful relationship.

Priyanka, 39, tells Entertainment Tonight that communication is one of the most important elements of their marriage. “I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously,” the Matrix Resurrections actress said. “Communication, having fun with each other. I think that’s the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other’s company and just have a good time.”

Priyanka also noted that it’s not a chore to be open and honest with her significant other, attesting, “And it doesn’t feel like work.”

While communication is a key pillar in her relationship, the actress also stressed that Nick is her biggest cheerleader and she, too, is his top fan. An example of this is when the Jonas Brother was among the first people to see Priyanka’s new Matrix movie.

“He loves it,” she grinned before touching upon why it was so “exciting” to watch the film with her one and only. Both were young when the first Matrix film hit theaters, so they both were able to experience the nostalgia of seeing Keanu Reeves return to his starring role as Neo.

“I mean, this is late ’90s, this is me as a teenager watching this movie and watching it change pop culture,” said Priyanka, who plays the exile Sati in the new film. “Then cut to as an actor, it’s kind of really, really cool to be a part of this legacy and being invited to play on this playground with these characters that we grew up on.”

The Matrix Resurrections takes over theaters on December 22.

