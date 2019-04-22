Princess Diana's divorce lawyer weighs in on Adele's impending split

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARASAs much as fans are interested in learning the monetary details of Adele's divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, it's likely that they'll never find out, says one U.K. lawyer.

Last year, the U.K.'s Sunday Times estimated that Adele is worth somewhere around $182 million, and she may need to split that 50/50 with her husband. But Sandra Davis, a divorce lawyer who represented Diana, Princess of Wales in her split from Prince Charles, tells the Times that she expects the case to be settled out of court.

Davis speculates, however, that since Adele and Konecki don't have a pre-nup, "What is made during the marriage is likely to be split on an equal basis. It doesn’t matter who did what, or who contributed what."

While this means that Konecki could end up with half of the singer's fortune, Davis says there are other factors to consider.

"If during their eight-year relationship they lived together for five years prior to the three-year marriage, then all assets accumulated during that time would be taken into account,” she explains.

Davis says there's also a little-known loophole that Adele could use to avoid having to fork over 50% of everything.

“Adele may be able to claim that her talent is effectively 'genius,' which means her husband would be entitled to significantly less,” says Davis. This happens, the lawyer explains, when one party argues that they made such a "stellar contribution” to the earnings during the marriage that it wouldn't be fair to split it evenly.

No matter who gets what, Adele is so intensely private that it's likely the details won't be made public.

The couple, who have one son, announced their split on Friday.

