Prince's memoir "The Beautiful Ones" due this fall

There have been plenty of books written about Prince, but now we'll get to read his story in his own words.

October 29 brings the publication of The Beautiful Ones, a memoir that Random House acquired in a deal with Prince in 2016. He began writing it before his death on April 21, 2016, and the book will feature those early pages, as well as never-before-seen photos, scrapbooks and lyric sheets.

Dan Piepenbring, a writer who Prince hand-picked to collaborate with him on the book, has written the introduction.

The Beautiful Ones will span Prince's childhood to his early years as a musician, and according to Random House, the book will depict the superstar's, "evolution through deeply revealing, never-before-shared images and memories." It even includes his original handwritten treatment for Purple Rain.

Piepenbring's introduction describes working with Prince shortly before he died, when the Purple One was trying to figure out how he could, "reveal more of himself and his ideas" in the book while still, "retaining the mystery and mystique he'd so carefully cultivated."

Chris Jackson of Random House says of The Beautiful Ones, "It's a genuinely moving and energizing literary work, full of Prince’s ideas and vision, his voice and image. It’s a treasure not just for Prince fans but for anyone who wants to see one of our greatest creative artists and original minds at work on his greatest creation: himself."

