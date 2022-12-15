Featured

Prince William and Kate Middleton release family Christmas Card

The Royal Family Christmas Card. (The Prince and Princess of Wales)

William and Kate have released their family Christmas card. The couple posted the photo on their twitter account, a photo that was clearly taken over the summer.

Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card,” the post read.  The photo was shot earlier this year in Norfolk according to reports. Merry Christmas from the Royals!