Prince Harry slides into Meghan Markle’s DM’s

The royal couple just released the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries this morning, “Harry and Meghan.” The series has already received a lot of controversy from the public, but one scene that stood out the most was how the two met. Harry explains he saw one of Meghan’s posts on Instagram and needed to know who she was. A mutual friend set them up and the two had not stopped contacting each other since. In the video clip, the couple share the story of their first date and how Prince Harry was late upon arrival.