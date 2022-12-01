Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop teaser trailer for new Netflix documentary

The official teaser trailer for the royal couple has dropped this morning, showing very intimate and serious photos of the two. At the end of the trailer, Meghan states, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” This trailer conveniently dropped on the first day of their US tour for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The documentary is predicted to shed some damaging light on the royal family and show the perspective from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s side.