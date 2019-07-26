Prince Estate Unveils ‘Holly Rock’ Animated Video

The Prince estate released a rare animated video for the song “Holly Rock,” the song has recently been featured on the Prince Originals album.

The albums feature songs that Prince wrote and gave away to other artists. “Holly Rock” was given to Sheila E. and she was credited as the sole producer and writer on the project, however, Prince produced and co-wrote the track. The animated video could be mistaken as the first lyric video, done in comic strip style, featuring Prince’s signature color purple, the video is truly a Prince fan favorite.

What is your favorite song on the Prince Originals album?