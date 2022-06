The Compass Center in Lake Worth is holding it’s annual Stonewall Ball on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in an exciting new venue: Cox Science Center and Aquarium. As always the evening promises great company, delicious food and drinks, a fabulous silent auction, live entertainment, an awards ceremony, and much more! Come dressed to impress and, if you’d like, keep this year’s theme: Electric Disco, in mind!

Get full details and ticket are HERE.