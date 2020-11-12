Previously unreleased Britney Spears song, “Swimming in the Stars,” comes to vinyl

Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Missing new Britney Spears music? Urban Outfitters has an exclusive treat for fans.

“Swimming in the Stars,” a never-released song by Britney, has been made available as a 12″ vinyl single at the retailer.

The song was released in celebration 11/11 Singles Day Wednesday and is available for purchase online and in store for two weeks before heading to digital and streaming platforms, according to Billboard.

You’ll have to wait a bit to spin your vinyl, though. It doesn’t ship until January 15.

Britney’s most recent album, Glory, was released in August 2016.

News of the “Swimming the Stars” drop came just a day after a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge denied Britney’s request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator of her estate. Britney’s attorney told the judge that the singer “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

