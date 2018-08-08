Pretty Soon She’ll Be Hearing A New Baby Crying! Congrats Carrie! Check Out Her Cute Announcement! By Tracy St. George | Aug 8, 2018 @ 9:49 AM Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com/ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:17am PDT SHARE RELATED CONTENT How You Can Win A Private Guitar Lesson From Ed Sheeran! Here’s The Story….Of A Lovely Network Named HGTV…That Bought The Brady House Hold UP! Didn’t Studies Recently Say MORE Sleep Is Good For Us? They Seem To Have Changed Their Mind. Calum Scott Live from the 979 WRMF Listener Lounge Lady Gaga will be showing her ‘poker face’ at her Las Vegas Residency! Does Beyonce steal from other artists???