Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Lil Nas X: "Welcome to the family!"

Eric LaggWe're not sure if Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders are familiar with Lil Nas X, but one presidential hopeful is not only aware of the "Old Town Road" rapper, but he gave him a shout-out on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, tweeted his feelings about X coming out over the weekend in conjunction with the end of Pride Month.

He wrote, "Lil Nas X has gone from viral sensation to groundbreaking musician. As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family!"

Responses to Buttigieg's tweet range from positive ones, such as "Make Lil Nas X your running mate" to those accusing the military veteran and mayor of South Bend, IN of pandering to black voters.

"Dear Peter, Ride a horse, not a bandwagon," wrote one.

So far, Lil Nas X hasn't responded to Buttigieg's comment; he's currently in France, celebrating his success.

