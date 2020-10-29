Pregnant Meghan Trainor is celebrating "baby's first album, music video and photoshoot"

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate: Her first holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas comes out tomorrow and she’s expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Daryl Sabara.

“Christmas is my everything, but it’s so special for me that like, Baby’s first album is my Christmas album,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “And everything we do, we’re like, ‘This is his first music video, and this is his first photoshoot.’ It’s so magical.”

While she says she doesn’t want a baby shower “because I’m too scared of corona,” Meghan says she plans to enjoy every moment of new motherhood.

“After the album is out and Christmas is there, we can just like, focus on like, getting ready to give birth and have a baby and have a human,” Meghan adds. “And then I can disappear and be a mom. I probably am not going to take that long of a break. I told [my team] the first three months, leave me alone — me, baby, that’s it, and husband.”

A Very Trainor Christmas features Meghan’s dad, her cousins, R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire and Family Guy creator, actor and sometime crooner Seth MacFarlane.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.