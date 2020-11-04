Pre-Made Thanksgiving Dinner Options

Don’t want to cook this Thanksgiving? Pre-made small and large dinner options are available and they are good! I can personally attest to the Whole Foods dinner…amazingly delish and I opted for this many years in a row.

Whole Foods Whole Foods is making it easy to sit back and enjoy Thanksgiving with a ready turkey dinner, which also includes a green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, plus more of your holiday favorites. You can reserve it for easy pick-up in-store and reheat! You can get a dinner for up to 12 people. There’s also a choice of spiral-sliced ham or prime rib, along with paleo and vegan-friendly options. Find out how to get yours now.

Boston Market

Boston Market will be offering pre-cooked meals that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. You can also choose from an entire spread of mix and match meals that you’ll then heat up at home! Get more info here!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open for dine-in as it’s the “busiest day of the year,” but for those who prefer to grab their meal to-go, the chain will be offering two heat and serve meals that include complete Thanksgiving spread with a turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, yeast rolls, and more.Option one will serve 8-10 people, while option two will serve 4-6. Both can be prepared in two hours. Fresh, whole baked pies will also be available for pick-up. More information on meals here

Williams Sonoma Willie Bird Turkey: Choose from Free-Range, Organic, Pre-brined or Pre-Brined Organic – all ready to roast from birds humanely raised on a healthy natural diet for extraordinarily juicy, flavorful results (see More Info tab for details). Traditional Green Bean Casserole: Fresh green beans nestled in creamy Gruyère cheese sauce and topped with crisp, golden sautéed shallots.Butter Chive Mashed Potatoes: Creamy mashed Yukon Gold potatoes folded in rich butter and fresh chives. Pumpkin Pie: A buttery, flaky homemade pastry crust with a creamy spiced pumpkin custard filling, topped with a decorative pastry leaf. Costco We sure love Costco and even more now that we know you can score an entire Schwan’s Thanksgiving Meal for 8! Available for order now, you can customize your delivery date – just make sure to order by November 17th for delivery before Thanksgiving.Even better, they’ve already cooked it all for you so upon arrival, all you have to do is heat each item from it’s frozen state and they’ll be ready for the table – it’s like Thanksgiving Day magic! Many reviewers even stated that after feeding 6 adults there were plenty of leftovers, so make sure to have all your guests come hungry this year! Publix You deserve to take it easy this holiday season, so let us take care of the cooking for you! The good news is that we offer an array of holiday meals to choose from. Whether you’re gathering with friends or family, our holiday meals can feed anywhere from seven to 18 people. With a 48-hour notice, you can easily place your order on our website or give your local deli a call. Here’s your guide to everything you need to know about our holiday meals.

Popeyes

The fast food chain brought back the iconic Cajun Style Turkey, which is infused with zesty, Louisiana-style spices. It’s pre-cooked so you simply heat, serve, and enjoy! Prices start at $39.99, and the chain encourages customers to preorder by calling or visiting restaurants. Get yours now!