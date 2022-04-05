Powfu announces debut North American headlining tour

Columbia Records/Robots and Humans

Powfu will soon need a lot of coffee for his head when he embarks on his first-ever North American headlining tour.

The outing kicks off in the Canadian artist’s home country with a show in Calgary on May 28, and will make its way into the U.S. before wrapping up June 24 in Dallas.

“Been waiting 3 years for this tour,” Powfu says. ‘Bout time we go crazy.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PowfuOfficial.com.

Powfu broke through in 2020 with his hit single “death bed (coffee for your head),” which features beabadoobee. He’s since released a number of EPs and singles, the most recent of which being last month’s “sleeping on the floor.”

Another new track, titled “draw you inside my book,” arrives this Friday. The song is inspired by the 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia, which was based on the beloved 1977 children’s novel of the same name.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.