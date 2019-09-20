Post Malone's "Sunflower" ties 'Billboard' record for most weeks in the Hot 100 top 10

Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5 now all have something in common: Each act has a song that's spent a record 33 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Posty and Swae Lee's smash "Sunflower," from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, has just notched its 33rd week in the top 10. That matches the previous record set by Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" earlier this year, and by Ed's "Shape of You" in 2017.

Right behind those three songs, with 32 weeks each in the top 10, are Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," "Closer" by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, and LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live" -- that last one racked up its 32 weeks way back in 1997-1998.

Meanwhile, Post's latest album Hollywood's Bleeding is number one on the Billboard 200. Along with "Sunflower," he also has three other songs in the top 10: "Goodbyes," "Circles" and "Take What You Want."

