Post Malone’s Posty Fest canceled and rescheduled for 2022

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Post Malone‘s third annual Posty Fest, which was scheduled for October 30-31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been canceled.

The two-day event, featuring over 20 artists including Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave and Tyga, is being moved to 2022 due to logistical issues, according to Variety.

“We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet,” a spokesperson for promoter Live Nation says of the event in a statement. “Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.” Posty Fest also was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sources tell Variety that this year’s cancellation is due to problems implementing COVID-19 protocols in Texas.

At the 2019 Posty Fest, Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd and Saint Jhn were among the artists who performed. In addition to music, the festival offers carnival games, rides, monster trucks, karaoke, giveaways and much more.

