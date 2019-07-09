Post Malone's new merch is to die for

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Post Malone has taken a creative approach to merch in the past, selling his own signature line of Crocs. Now, he's taking the theme of his latest video "Goodbyes" to the extreme with some new death-inspired loot.

In the new video, Posty plays a guy who comes back from the dead to find the object of his affection. So of course, he's now selling an inflatable pool float shaped like a coffin, with the word "Goodbyes" written on it. It can be yours for just $75 bucks -- but that also includes a digital download of his upcoming third album...when it's released.

For $85, you can get a digital download of the album, along with a blanket, which features a ghostly hand appearing out of a blue-and-black background. $45 gets you a similarly designed beach towel. There are also posters, t-shirts, vinyl and CDs if you don't want to spend that much.

In addition to "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug, Posty also released another song, "Wow," back in December. There's no information about when the follow-up to 2018's beerbongs & bentleys will arrive.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.