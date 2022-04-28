Post Malone’s new album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache,’ coming in June, not May

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Sorry, fans: Despite what one of his managers said back in April, Post Malone‘s album won’t be out next month after all.

On Instagram on April 11, Post’s co-manager, Dre London, wrote, “@postmalone album coming next month!” But now, Posty himself has confirmed that the album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will actually arrive June 3.

And London himself wrote, “I have been waiting a long time to tell the world ”Coming Soon” finally has a date June 3rd the long awaited @postmalone 4th Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ pre save Let’s Go!!!”

Posty released the lead single for the album — the Weeknd-featuring “One Right Now” — back in November. He recently revealed that the project, the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, would feature collaborations with Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of indie folk band Fleet Foxes.

