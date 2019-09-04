Post Malone's new album packed with guests, including Halsey, Future, SZA & Ozzy Osbourne

ABC/Image Group LAPost Malone's new album Hollywood's Bleeding arrives Friday, and he's bringing a lot of friends along for the ride.

The 17-track album includes collabs with Da Baby, Halsey, Future, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and SZA, in addition to Posty's previously released singles with Swae Lee and Young Thug -- "Sunflower" and "Goodbyes," respectively -- and the hit "Wow."

Post released the video for the album's latest single, "Circles," on Tuesday; it casts him as the sole medieval knight left standing after a battle that's left the bloodied bodies of his comrades scattered all around him.

Hollywood's Bleeding is the follow up to Post's 2018's smash album beerbongs & bentleys, which featured the hits "Rockstar," "Psycho" and "Better Now."

Here's the track list for Hollywood's Bleeding: