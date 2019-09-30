Post Malone’s 'Hollywood’s Bleeding' spends third week at number one on 'Billboard' chart

ABC/Image Group LA

It's a three-peat for Post Malone. The rapper's album Hollywood's Bleeding has earned its third straight week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album scored 149,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending September 26, according to Nielsen Music. It becomes the first album to spend its first three weeks at number one in almost a year. The last album to do it was the A Star Is Born soundtrack, which began its reign in October of last year.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is also just the third album of 2019 to score three weeks of at least 100,000 equivalent album units, following Taylor Swift's Lover and Ariana Grande's thank u, next.

With his latest effort, Post matches his previous album, beerbongs & bentleys, which also spent its first three weeks at number one.

