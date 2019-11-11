Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' scores fifth week at number one

Republic Records

Republic RecordsPost Malone's new album Hollywood's Bleeding has just done something that hasn't happened in more than a year: the record returned to number one on the Billboard album chart for a fifth non-consecutive week.

It's the first album to spend five weeks at number one since the summer of 2018, when Drake's album Scorpion notched five weeks on top.

Hollywood's Bleeding debuted at number one back in September, and continued its reign for three weeks total. It returned to number one earlier this month, and now it's back again.

In other Post Malone news, TMZ reports that he's sporting a huge, blinged-out chain that declares his undying loyalty to his Dallas Cowboys.

According to the website, the $250,000 diamond chain, with a pendant that looks like the Cowboys' star logo, includes nearly nine carats of diamonds, more than 13 carats of sapphires, nearly 10 carats of baguettes and 3,000 stones in all. The number "777" -- Posty's favorite number -- is inscribed on the back.

The piece was delivered to Post at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX last weekend when he hosted his second annual hometown festival, Posty Fest.

Incidentally, the chain wasn't a good luck charm: the Cowboys fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 28-24.

