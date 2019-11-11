Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' overtakes Billboard chart, sets record not achieved in over a year

Republic Records

After a quick break atop the Billboard 200 list, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is back in the top spot -- making it the first album in over a year to chart at number one for five weeks.

Billboard reports that the last album to accomplish five weeks atop the chart was Drake's Scorpion -- which came out last year. Unlike Malone, Drizzy's album enjoyed a consistent stay atop the Billboard 200 from July 13 to August 11, 2018.

The "Sunflower" artist's album bobbed between the number one and number two spots since its September release.

Malone's return to the top spot was somewhat unexpected, considering Kanye West dropped his highly anticipated Jesus Is King just last week. That album fell to second in its second week of release.

Billboard ranks albums based on several factors, from sales to streaming. Sales wise, Nielsen Music states Hollywood's Bleeding sold about 6,000 units more than Jesus Is King in the week ending November 7.

