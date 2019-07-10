Post Malone's diving into Bud Light Dive Bar tour again

Courtesy of Bud Light

Post Malone is teaming up with Bud Light once again to perform at a stop on the beer brand's Dive Bar Tour.

Posty will take the stage in New York City on August 5 in a yet-to-be-disclosed location, and his performance will be livestreamed. He previously performed as part of the tour last year in Nashville, Tennessee. He used that show to debut new music ahead of the release of beerbongs & bentleys, and he may use this show in August to do the same.

"The last Dive Bar show in Nashville was super fun. I'm excited to do the next one in the legendary New York City," said the artist.

A Bud Light exec said in a statement, "If there was ever an artist we wanted to bring back to the Dive Bar Tour stage, it's definitely Post...We're so proud of how far he has come and are so happy to be with him on this journey. It feels very full circle. We're really looking forward to this special show and have a few other surprises in store for Posty fans."

Other artists participating in this year's installment of the tour include country star Brett Eldredge, alt-rock band Judah and the Lion and pop singer FLETCHER. To get details as to where the show will take place, visit BudLight.com/DiveBarTour or follow Bud Light on the brand's socials.

Posty recently released a new single, "Goodbyes," with Young Thug.

