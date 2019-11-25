Post Malone's "Circles" hits number one on 'Billboard' Hot 100

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter a big night at the AMAs last night, Post Malone continues his hot streak. His song “Circles” has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, it’s Malone's fourth chart-topper, following “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” featuring Swae Lee. “Circles” marks Malone's first number one as a solo billing.

Post has the most chart leaders since 2017, breaking out of a tie with Drake, who had three number ones in that time span.

Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" comes in at number two on the Hot 100 this week, followed by Lizzo's "Good as Hell," Maroon 5's "Memories" and Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me."

At Sunday night’s AMAs, Posty won Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood’s Bleeding. He also performed his song “Take What You Want” with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott.

