Post Malone's album still #1; Ariana, Miley & Lana's "Angel" flies onto Hot 100

Republic"Wow" -- Post Malone's new album Hollywood's Bleeding remains at number one on the Billboard album chart for a second week. And over on the Billboard Hot 100, the new single from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey glides into the top 15.

Posty's new album sold 198,000 units in its second week, partly as a result of huge streaming numbers. In the past week alone, the songs on the record have racked up nearly 221 million on-demand streams. The Lumineers' new album III debuts at number two.

On the Billboard Hot 100, "Don't Call Me Angel," the all-female collabo from the upcoming soundtrack of the movie Charlie's Angels, enters at number 13.

"Don't Call Me Angel" is Ariana Grande's 15th top 15 single, and her second hit as part of an all female trio. Back in 2014, "Bang Bang," with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, reached number three.

"Don't Call Me Angel" is Miley Cyrus' 10th top 15 hit and her biggest since 2017's top 10 "Malibu." It's Lana Del Rey's second, following 2017's "Summertime Sadness."

Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, hits theaters November 15. The first Charlie's Angels movie, back in 2000, boasted a number-one soundtrack hit, "Independent Women Part 1," by Destiny's Child.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" is number one for a fourth week, while Lil Nas X 's "Panini" hits the top five.

