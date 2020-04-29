Post Malone will stake fans $1 million for COVID-19 charity donations

ABC/Image Group LA

Are you broke, but still want to donate to help the fight against COVID-19? Post Malone's got you covered.

The "Circles" star has announced that he'll finance fans' charity donations to the tune of $1 million bucks. All you need to do is text charities that you think deserve support to Posty's Community phone number, which is 817-270-6440. He'll go through them and make donations to the top choices until he hits the million-dollar mark.

“Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past. The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them.” says Post in a statement.

Among the causes the donations will support: frontline workers, disaster relief, education, hunger, homelessness, mental health and education.

Of course, the chart-topping star has already raised a boatload of money for charity. His Nirvana tribute livestream this past Friday on YouTube brought in more than $4 million for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.

