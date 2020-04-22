Post Malone to pay tribute to Nirvana during charity livestream on Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen you think of Post Malone's biggest musical influences, Nirvana probably isn't the first act that comes to mind, but the "Circles" star will pay tribute to the iconic '90s grunge band on Friday with a special performance.

Posty will perform a set of Nirvana hits, as well as fan favorites, from his home on his official YouTube channel Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The event is a fundraiser for the The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization. During the livestream, fans will asked to donate in real time by using the DONATE button on the top right-hand side of the screen.

Google.org will match all donations two to one, up to five million bucks.

In other Post Malone news, "Circles" has now spent 33 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Only three other songs have racked up that many weeks: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5, and Posty himself, with his Swae Lee collab, "Sunflower."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.