Post Malone to celebrate new Crocs line by giving away 5,000 pairs free

Post Malone is teaming up with Crocs for yet another collection of custom designs, and this time, he’s going all out to mark the occasion.

Posty and Crocs play to surprise 5,000 fans worldwide by gifting them free pairs of the new footwear, from New York and L.A. to Tokyo, Paris and Berlin, to Sydney, London and Toronto.

“Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you’ to my fans,” the “Circles” singer notes. “Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

The new collection, Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II, will be released Tuesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. ET online and in stores. They come in either pink and black. There are also new pink and black Jibbitz 3-packs of charms, featuring grapes, a heart, a rubber duck, and reproductions of Post’s tattoos.

Each pair costs $60, while the Jibbitz packs cost $12. Visit Crocs.com for more info.

By Andrea Dresdale

