Post Malone & The Weeknd top 'Billboard' 2020 Year End charts

Post Malone and The Weeknd are the winners on Billboard’s 2020 Year End charts.

For the second consecutive year, Post is the number-one Artist of the Year, thanks to the success of his album Hollywood’s Bleeding and the eight hits he scored, including “Circles.” This is the first time an artist has scored that title back-to-back since Adele did it in 2011 and 2012. Posty’s the first male act to do it since Garth Brooks, way back in 1992 and 1993.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is also the year’s top album, even though it came out in 2019. That’s because when the year began, it was still in the top 10 and went on to spend the rest of 2020, up until Billboard’s year-end cutoff date of November 14, in the top 15.

While Posty’s also the year’s top male artist, Taylor Swift is the top female artist, and BTS is the top duo/group. The top new artist is Roddy Ricch. This is Taylor’s fifth time as Billboard‘s top female artist. Her album folklore, meanwhile, is the only album by a woman in the year’s top 10.

The Weeknd may not have scored a Grammy nod, but his song “Blinding Lights’ is Billboard‘s #1 Hot 100 hit of the year. That’s because, while it only spent four weeks at number one — fewer than other songs — it hung around in the upper reaches of the chart, breaking records for the most weeks spent in the top five and the top 10 in the entire history of the Billboard Hot 100.

Finally, there’s Billboard’s list of the Top Hummed Songs on Google’s new “Hum to Search” feature, which can identify a song that you hum, whistle or sing for 10-15 seconds. Number one was Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road,” followed by Rick Astley‘s classic 1987 rickrolling hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

By Andrea Dresdale

