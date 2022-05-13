Post Malone teases he and Bob Dylan have “been chatting”

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Are Post Malone and Bob Dylan planning to collaborate? According to Posty, the legendary singer slid into his DMs and the two have “been chatting.”

“I have not met Bob Dylan, but we have been — Um. I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss — but we’ve been chatting… We’ve chatted,” Malone said Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He kind of slid in my DMs.”

The “Circles” singer didn’t reveal any details about what the two have been talking about, but he says being able to talk to one of his icons is an “incredible” experience.

“He’s the best! He’s so fun” Post raved. “Always appreciated the music and appreciated the songwriting.” He also revealed he has a Bob Dylan tattoo on his left arm.

Post also revisited his old YouTube channel, where he — with no visible tattoos — went by his birth name, Austin Richard Post. Only one video remains on the account: a 2013 cover of Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

“My original plan was… I think I was 16-something, but I was like, ‘I’m gonna do a bunch of covers, and we’re gonna see if anybody likes them,” he told Fallon. “We did some Bob Dylan, and I think that’s just about it, but I recorded a bunch that I never uploaded.”

Post also teased his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which drops June 3. Post credits the album for reviving his love for making music after a three-year slump. “For the longest time I lost my passion for making music. I lost the drive,” he explained. “And one moment that snapped and said, ‘You know what, this is why I’m here, and this is what I want to do. This is what I was meant to do.'”

